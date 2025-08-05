New Tesla owner shares upsetting video of bizarre incident in parking lot: 'Who has this much time and anger?'

"What could these people possibly think they are accomplishing?"

Electric vehicles offer numerous benefits over traditional gas-powered cars, including lower operating costs, a more enjoyable driving experience, and reduced pollution.

Yet despite this, they still receive a lot of backlash from the general public.

A new Tesla owner shared an upsetting YouTube video on Reddit of a man getting out of his truck just to rip the charging cord out of his vehicle.

In the footage, a man can be seen getting out of his truck and crossing the street just to take the cord out of the Tesla and throw it on the ground. This act prevents the car from charging, leaving the new Tesla owner low on battery life.

Unfortunately, lots of electric vehicle owners have reported damage to their cars or charging stations. Negative perceptions of EVs are common due to the spread of misinformation and resistance to change.

Despite assertions to the contrary, EVs are much cleaner than gas-powered cars and can help reduce air pollution, which is vital for protecting people's health and the health of the planet.

Some have raised concerns about the environmental impact of mining for the elements needed to produce the batteries that power EVs. While millions of tons of minerals are needed to support the clean energy transition, this is still a lot less than the billions of tons of dirty fuels that are being taken out of the Earth every year.

EVs are also much cheaper to fuel, and maintenance costs are significantly reduced because they have fewer moving parts.

Other Tesla owners were shocked by this blatant act of vandalism.

"What could these people possibly think they are accomplishing?" one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Who has this much time and anger towards something?"

