Homeowner searches for answers after last-minute Tesla cancellation leaves them in financial pickle: 'Haven't read great stories about Tesla …'

"You can negotiate, but don't select on price alone."

A homeowner canceled a Tesla Solar installation and found a local installer instead — but a 15% rebate offer from Tesla has left them weighing pros and cons before making a final decision.

In a Reddit post on the r/solar community, the homeowner explained that they canceled a Tesla solar project when the company couldn't meet the deadline tied to a federal tax credit that expired at the end of last year. After canceling, the homeowner gathered multiple quotes and narrowed the field to one local installer.

However, Tesla made a follow-up offer that included a 15% rebate and a 10- to 15-year workmanship warranty. Now, the homeowner is reassessing the trade-offs between price, ownership, and long-term support.

While the original poster likes that ownership of the system is transferred from day one, they are still apprehensive about post installation support. "Haven't read great stories about Tesla service for solar, and also the panels are not as good as Hyundai or other premium ones," the original poster wrote.

Heeding the advice of commenters in the Reddit thread may help homeowners make sound decisions as they prepare to install solar panels at home.

"I would keep shopping for local installers as you can still find very good deals," one commenter advised.

"Keep talking to reputable local installers. Once you have more quotes, let the other installers know what you have been quoted. You can negotiate, but don't select on price alone," another suggested.

"Ask more about post install support," a third reminded.

