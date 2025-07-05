Tesla owner shares experience after driving almost 3,000 miles from dealership: 'It was an amazing adventure'

The owner of a brand-new Tesla is "in love" with their car.

In a post shared on the "r/TeslaModel3" subreddit, they described their early experience with the electric vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor, hailing from Syracuse, New York, flew to Las Vegas to buy the customized vehicle before driving back home in it.

Working out the math, they said, "2,927 miles, $327 at 873.73 kWh of superchargers to drive across nearly 3/4 of the country, VS $1800 to have it shipped was a no brainer."

The post gained traction because of the amazing savings the Redditor achieved by going on a road trip back from the car dealership instead of having it shipped to their home.

And this isn't the only way switching to an electric vehicle can save you money.

Although purchasing a new EV can be expensive, you'll save money on routine maintenance, and you won't have to shell out for an oil change again.

You'll also save money by not having to constantly fill up the tank with expensive, dirty fuel. Not to mention the massive incentives governments are offering to switch to an EV.

Additionally, the quieter ride and lack of tailpipe pollution of electric cars could lead to a cleaner future.

Some have concerns about the pollution created by manufacturing EVs and mining for elements needed for EV batteries. It's true that some pollution is involved, but significantly less than that produced by traditional cars.

For example, Sustainability By Numbers reported that around 30 million tons of minerals must be extracted each year to facilitate a transition to clean energy. That sounds daunting, but when compared to the 15 billion tons of dirty fuels we currently dig up annually, it is easy to see that the environmental impact of EVs is far smaller.

Though EVs are not the perfect solution to eliminate carbon emissions from transportation, making your next car an EV is a feasible option to reduce humanity's damaging reliance on gasoline and diesel.

Using home solar power to reduce charging costs is a handy way to make your EV even more affordable in the long run. EnergySage offers free estimates on solar installations so that you can get the best deal when making the switch to green energy.

The Redditor remarked, "It was an amazing adventure and I'm absolutely in love with this car….easily the coolest and nicest car I've ever owned."

Another user hyped up the original poster: "Congrats! I know you're loving it, enjoy that feeling!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.