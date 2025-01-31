  • Home Home

Delighted homeowner celebrates after Tesla home tech keeps the lights on during frequent blackouts: '[It] is literally Tesla's best product'

"It gives such peace of mind."

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A delighted homeowner shared that they had experienced six grid power outages in one month, but thanks to a backup battery system they had installed, the power in their home had stayed on. 

Posting on the subreddit r/Powerwall, a page dedicated to discussing Tesla Energy's Powerwall system, the homeowner announced that they had been unaware of five of the six power outages, writing, "I only remember one of them because I happened to see a light flicker."

Tesla Energy's Powerwall system is one of an increasing number of home batteries on the market that work in tandem with a solar system to store energy generated from solar, keeping the lights on even when the sun isn't shining. 

Going solar is a great way to cut down on energy bills and weather energy disruptions that can occur during storms and other severe weather events. This could be particularly useful moving forward as extreme weather events are expected to increase due to the warming of our planet. 

Installing solar panels also helps reduce the harmful pollution produced by our homes. This is because a lot of the energy grid is powered by dirty energy, which releases heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. Reducing this pollution is one important way we can help stop the planet from continuing to warm.

EnergySage has free tools available that can provide you with quick solar installation estimates and allow you to compare quotes so that you have all the necessary information to make the best decision. 

Taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives and tax credits could also help you save thousands on installation — but be quick, President Donald Trump has threatened to make cuts to these credits, so make sure you take advantage of them while they are still available. 

"They are literally Tesla's best product," wrote another Powerwall fan.

Another commenter added, "It gives such peace of mind."

