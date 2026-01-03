Tesla owner shares photo of Model Y feature during family trip: 'I was surprised'

People still have concerns about driving electric vehicles, and while having enough cargo space might not be the top concern, it's still one for some.

One Redditor demonstrated just how much could fit into the back of their Tesla Model Y by posting photos in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit of all the luggage they fit in for a family of five.

They wrote, "Just thought I'd show what I fit into MY with a family of 5 on a short trip. Two large suitcases, two beds, two strollers, personal item for each kiddo; dry food container with some games, the children themselves, and the mrs."

Other Reddit users were impressed by the poster's packing skills and the Model Y's spacious interior.

"I've wanted a good way to convey just how much storage this amazing vehicle has, and you nailed it," commented one person.

Another user shared, "I've got two under 5 and did a 1 week beach trip with all the beach accessories. I was surprised at how much fit."

Of course, excellent storage isn't the only benefit of driving an EV like this one.

The original poster mentioned that it took 4.5 hours to reach their destination and that they only stopped once to recharge (a little over 15 minutes). The amount they saved on gas alone for this journey was significant, and those savings add up over time.

Additionally, because EVs don't need routine maintenance like oil changes, car owners save even more money, as well as time.

In addition to saving on routine maintenance and gas, those who lease or own an EV can boost their financial gains via home solar, as solar energy reduces the cost of charging at home. By using a tool like TCD's Solar Explorer, EV owners can better understand home solar options and save on installation. Because TCD's Solar Explorer offers $0-down subscription options, provides concierge-level service to simplify home solar, and can potentially reduce installation costs by up to $10,000, those with EVs can spend significantly less in the long term.

Best of all, driving an EV means car owners produce greatly reduced noise and air pollution, which can help our planet cool down. For those with small children, like this poster, that also means your kids are breathing cleaner air and being exposed to fewer decibels, which protects their hearing.

Plus, by driving an EV, you might encourage others to do the same as this poster did. As one Redditor replied, "This was the confirmation I needed."

