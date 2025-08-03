Frustrated Tesla owner shares footage of shocking act on city street: 'I'm pretty bummed out'

There are a lot of reasons people give for not investing in an electric car. Sadly, fear of vandalism is one of them.

A Reddit user shared a video from his Tesla Model 3 that shows someone vandalizing the mirrors. In the video posted to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, someone walks by the car, stops by one mirror, then goes to the other side of the car and stops by the other mirror, with movement and falling debris visible.

The Redditor lamented their broken mirrors in a comment. "I just got a Model 3 last week … I'm pretty bummed out."

According to Kelley Blue Book, the top reasons that people hesitate to make the switch to electric vehicles have to do with the cars' high initial price, the lack of charging stations, and concerns about the car's range. Now, you can add the fear of vandalism to this list.

Unfortunately, all of these anxieties mean that people are less likely to invest in cars that will help us use less dirty energy, like gasoline and oil. Their hesitancy could slow the transition to lowering our reliance on these energy sources.

Despite the battery production process of EVs, including the extraction of precious earth metals and manufacturing that releases toxic fumes, they are still better for the planet. It's a complex calculation, but electric cars do come out on top in the end.

If you want to go above and beyond, you can install solar panels at home to charge an EV, which keeps the energy cleaner all the way through the process. EnergySage provides free quotes on installing solar in your home so you can decide if that's the route you want to go after buying an EV.

No matter what kind of car someone has, vandalizing it is wrong. It's even worse when it has long-term implications for the well-being of the whole planet.

Other Redditors seemed to feel the original poster's pain.

"I'm so sorry," one said.

Another added, "Sorry bro. Karma will catch up to this guy."

