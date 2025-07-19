Driver shares honest thoughts after picking up first EV: 'Will not go back'

Many people make the switch to electric vehicles to reduce their running costs while protecting the environment, and most of them never look back.

One such driver shared their honest thoughts after purchasing their first EV — a Tesla Model 3. "Love this car! Will not go back to any other now!" the excited new EV owner wrote in a post on Reddit.

The driver shared photos of their shiny new Model 3 in ultra-red. They received a flurry of comments from other happy EV drivers. "Great first choice for your first electric car," wrote one commenter. Another Tesla driver added, "Congratulations welcome to the family."

Making your next car an EV could be more cost-effective in the long run compared with traditional gasoline cars, saving you money on everyday running costs and maintenance. This is because EVs eliminate the need for gasoline, which often fluctuates in price much more than electricity.

Additionally, EVs tend to require less maintenance due to fewer moving parts, meaning fewer trips to the mechanic and more savings in your pocket. In fact, a recent study showed that 90% of Americans would save money if they drove an EV. Various incentives are also available to reduce the initial costs and help people make the switch.

EVs are much better for our health and the health of the planet as well. They produce significantly less pollution than gasoline cars, which means cleaner air and a healthier planet.

Driving an EV can be made even cheaper and cleaner if it is paired with home solar. Charging your car at home using solar-generated energy can slash fuel bills to almost zero.

