Tesla driver shares detailed cost comparison between their gas car and Model 3: 'I've [tracked] all of my expenses'

They accounted for everything that goes into owning a vehicle — monthly bills, fuel, maintenance, insurance, washing, registration.

In a lengthy and detailed post in the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, a Redditor broke down the long-term savings achieved with their Tesla Model 3 compared to a gas-powered vehicle.

In this case, the original poster looked at the cost difference between owning their 2009 Subaru Forester and their 2019 Model 3, both bought new.

"As someone who has meticulously tracked all of my spending on everything for nearly 20 years, I've been able to track all of my expenses for all of my vehicles," the OP said.

The savings with the Model 3 were significant, especially because the OP charged their vehicle at home most of the time rather than at public chargers.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Doing so can amount to massive savings. For current or prospective EV owners interested in installing Level 2 chargers at home, Qmerit is an excellent place to start. The company offers free installation estimates, and all you have to do is answer a few questions about your electrical panel and garage.

Accounting for everything that goes into owning a vehicle — monthly bills, fuel, maintenance, insurance, washing, registration — the OP stated that the Forester cost them $1.13 per mile to own between 2009 and 2014, with over 15% of expenses going toward gas.

During the first five years of ownership, the Model 3 cost $1.14 per mile to own, but with a couple of important caveats. The OP accounted for all the same things as with the Forester, but they admitted that they also spent a lot more on extras for the Model 3. Taking inflation into account, the savings were significantly in favor of the EV.

On top of that, nearly half of the charging was done at Supercharger stations while on road trips. However, charging at home is much cheaper, especially if you have solar panels, as the OP does. They said charging at home with solar panels costs them only two cents per mile.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

As the OP illustrated, pairing a home charger with solar panels enhances the savings that come with owning an EV. While Qmerit is a great place to start for a Level 2 charger installation, TCD's Solar Explorer is a great option for homeowners considering solar panels.

The Solar Explorer offers homeowners the opportunity to connect with trusted partners who can simplify the process and help save up to $10,000 on installation by curating bids from local installers.

The OP concluded that while fuel accounted for over 15% of overall costs during the first five years of owning the Forester, fuel only accounted for about 3% of overall costs for the Model 3.

While they will incur some expenses with their Tesla, they won't have to spend money on "any oil changes, emissions inspections, timing belts, spark plugs, radiator service, etc."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.