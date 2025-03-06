Driver shares review after request to talk about her experience owning a Tesla: 'I wanted to address this question'

"I almost bought a Tesla but decided to go with the Nissan Ariya solely on look," one commenter wrote.

A TikTok video showcasing Tesla's innovations left many viewers talking about how futuristic driving has become. TikToker Brianna (@brianna__janel) shared a video demonstrating their Tesla's high-tech features after her followers had been asking about her car, saying, "I wanted to address this question, because I cannot say enough good things."

The video highlights some of Tesla's capabilities, including its safety features that help make driving easier like multiple camera perspectives, autopilot mode, seamless connectivity with a smartphone, and an upgradable full self-driving mode.

To acknowledge the elephant in the room, Tesla's popularity has taken a hit as CEO Elon Musk has become a polarizing figure in world politics, with many Tesla drivers selling their cars or even giving them a makeover to appear to be made by another brand.

But those used Teslas need to find a home, and if focusing just on the qualities of the vehicles themselves, those cars are nonetheless the state of the art and can showcase how good switching to an electric vehicle can be — a transition the world needs to happen at a larger scale to slow down the overheating of the planet.

The workers at Tesla have been steadily rolling out software updates that improve everything from energy efficiency to hands-free driving assistance. Innovations like Sentry Mode — which allows drivers to monitor their cars remotely, such as against possible theft or vandalism — are helping redefine what consumers expect from vehicles.

Brianna said her Tesla is a 2021 Model 3 Standard Range, and while she said the 2024 Model 3 is better and something she's tempted to upgrade to, she's been receiving those regular updates over the internet that improve her car and help it to feel like it's still new.

On a broader scale, the rise of high-tech EVs could encourage more widespread adoption of electric vehicles, which play a crucial role in lowering air pollution and reducing dependence on gas-powered cars. Reuters found that while a Tesla Model 3 requires some additional pollution in manufacturing its batteries over a Toyota Corolla, it needs to be driven only 13,500 miles to make up for that pollution.

From there, it's major carbon dioxide savings. Per MIT Climate: "On average, gasoline cars emit more than 350 grams of CO2 per mile driven over their lifetimes. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, meanwhile, scored at around 260 grams per mile of carbon dioxide, while the fully battery-electric vehicle created just 200 grams."

The video led to some discussion in the comments.

"I almost bought a Tesla but decided to go with the Nissan Ariya solely on look," one commenter wrote, adding they are "planning on buying a Tesla in a year or so - but love my Nissan Ariya!"

Someone asked how expensive it is to fill up the battery, and Brianna answered, "There are peak hours, but it can be anywhere from $14-$34." Generally speaking, most EV owners find it's best to charge at home overnight, when grid demand is low, avoiding a need to use public chargers except on trips of several hundred miles, when they may run into those higher prices.

Another said: "I was a Tesla hater for a long time then my parents got one and I drove it then realized just how nice the car it's extremely comfortable and fun ride/drive. Plus it's super inexpensive to drive."

