Tesla Cybertruck owner shares harrowing story of vehicle's malfunction: 'A bigger issue than we realize'

A Tesla Cybertruck owner's husband became trapped inside their electric truck after the manual doors failed to open.

She left him to rest in the truck but found him pounding on the glass, desperate to get out, two hours later.

What's happening?

As Torque News reported, the woman posted about the frightening experience on the Tesla Cybertruck Owners Facebook group page.

She explained that she left her sleeping husband in the Cybertruck when they got home so he could continue to rest. She left for a couple of hours to run some errands and walk the dogs.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

When the woman returned home, he was trapped inside the Cybertruck and couldn't get out.

Apparently, the manual door lock didn't work, and there was no way the man could escape from inside the Cybertruck.

"A normal car has doors that can be opened from the inside, but this was almost like child safety locks in the front seat," she wrote in the Facebook post, according to Torque News.

She also shared, "I love my Cybertruck more than anything, but I want to point out that these doors are a bigger issue than we realize."

Why are EV manual lock issues concerning?

The woman's Cybertruck story is unsettling because the situation could have been tragic for the man trapped inside. For example, the problem could have become dire if the weather were hot, he had a severe medical condition, or needed to address an emergency.

In response to a public comment, the OP wrote that her husband pulled on every door inside the Cybertruck, and none of them would open.

If the vehicle were involved in a crash and the doors wouldn't open, people could be trapped inside during a fire. These scenarios, especially as they could impact children or other vulnerable individuals, might lead some people to avoid Tesla EVs altogether when considering a new car purchase. Issues like these could also slow the adoption of more eco-friendly vehicles, and switching to EVs from gas-guzzlers is critical for a cleaner future for everyone.

What's being done to make EVs safer?

Fortunately, Tesla has been working on redesigning its door handles to make them open in a more intuitive way, thereby preventing people from being trapped inside. The EV automaker has been addressing numerous customer concerns regarding safety to improve its vehicles and provide drivers with peace of mind.

Many reliable car makers now also offer EV options for customers, making shopping for a new EV even more accessible, and EV technology has been advancing rapidly, thanks to the work of dedicated researchers.

For example, a research team developed a cost-effective sensor to help prevent EV malfunctions. The ability to monitor key warning signs, such as load current and input voltage, can help drivers take action before problems arise.

With these upgrades and greater public awareness about common safety issues, EVs are becoming one of the cleanest, most affordable, and safest forms of personal transportation on the road. When you prioritize safety features and make your next car an EV, you save money on gas and maintenance while reducing air pollution in your community.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.