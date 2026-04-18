'I'm saving a bunch of money' — Tesla driver pays $3 a day to charge his vehicle

More U.S. drivers are saving money by ditching expensive pump prices for cheaper charging costs

A Tesla driver took to YouTube to share how much their EV saved them compared to filling up with gas.

In the clip, creator Frunk to Trunk (@FrunkToTrunk) explained how easy it was to track his Model Y's energy usage and compare it to gas prices.

"My Tesla app tracks everything," he said. "So, you don't have to drive around comparing gas prices. The Tesla app will pull regional gas prices. And right now, they are skyrocketing."

According to Frunk to Trunk, while some gas prices jumped 40-50 cents overnight in mid-March, he only spent roughly $3 per day to charge his Tesla.

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This EV driver isn't alone. Electric driving is a popular option, and more and more U.S. drivers are saving money by ditching expensive pump prices for cheaper charging costs.

Drivers who rely on at-home Level 2 chargers instead of public stations often reap even bigger rewards. If you want to see how a Level 2 charger can maximize your EV savings, the experts at Qmerit can help you get started with free installation quotes.

Frunk to Trunk shared that he spends just $50-100 per month to charge his car, while some drivers in his area paid over $80 to fuel their cars one time.

"The average driver fills up their tank anywhere from three to five times every single month," Frunk to Trunk said. "... My Tesla just costs dollars a day."

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He also explained that his utility company offered a discount for charging his Tesla during off-peak hours, which allowed him to cut his typical charging costs in half.

While some drivers criticize EVs for the perceived hassle of using public chargers, Frunk to Trunk said he avoids the issue entirely.

"It doesn't get any easier than charging at home, and the range will last me all day," he said. "... I'm saving a bunch of money, and I have lower maintenance [costs] as well."

As Frunk to Trunk's testimonial showcased, pairing an EV with an at-home charger is not only convenient but can also save you a lot on energy costs. Plus, installing a Level 2 charger through Qmerit will speed up your charging times.

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