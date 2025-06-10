Gardener reveals simple, clever hack to keep plants watered while on vacation: 'So cool'

"I think I'm going to try this."

A gardener shared an easy way to keep your plants alive in the heat by making a low-maintenance garden watering system out of terra cotta pots.

The scoop

Keeping plants alive in the heat can be tricky, especially if you plan to be away from your garden for several days.

Rachael Eppley (@hey.im.rach) shared a simple hack on her TikTok page that makes watering your garden easy, even if you're not there.

The hack makes use of terra cotta pots, which are a common garden tool. The pots are porous and allow water to seep through them.

For this hack to work, all you need to do is plug the bottom of the pot, bury it in the ground, fill it with water, and cover the top. This will allow the water to slowly seep into the soil, keeping it moist and providing enough water for your plants to thrive.

Rachael shared in the comments that she plants around these pots and uses a number of them in the garden to keep her plants well watered.

How it's helping

This easy hack provides a cheap and effective way to ensure that your plants are getting enough water, keeping money in your wallet — and helping your garden flourish.

Gardening is a great way to spend time outside and connect with nature and has been shown to have a number of physical and mental health benefits. Studies show gardening decreases stress and anxiety levels as well as increases self-esteem and optimism.

Additionally, if you grow your own produce, you can save money on buying fruits and vegetables while also putting more nutritious food on the table. This is because store-bought food has often traveled hundreds if not thousands of miles and lost nutritional content on its way from farms to your plate.

Gardening can also benefit the environment because plants help improve air and water quality. If your yard includes native plants, it helps support biodiversity via habitat and food for native wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Commenters couldn't wait to save money on watering their plants.

"Thanks! I think I'm going to try this," one commenter wrote.



"So cool!" another one added.

