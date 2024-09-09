Gardener shares clever tip to easily keep your potted plants watered on vacation: 'I did the exact same thing last summer when we went away for a week'

It's a simple tip that will keep your plants alive when traveling since it will ensure the plants have sufficient water without having to water them.

Coming home from a vacation to find all your plants dead is never fun. If you're lucky, you have a friend or neighbor skilled enough to water them, but that may not always be the case.

Luckily, a user on Instagram has a tip for watering your plants while you're away that her family has been doing for years. They have peace of mind whenever they go on vacation.

The scoop

Ashley Esakin (@gardeningincanada) posted a video on Instagram showing how she keep her plants watered when they go on vacation. She showed all of the plants in a kiddie pool. In the caption, she noted that you should make sure there are holes in your pots or that they are porous. Additionally, if the water evaporates, just have a next-door neighbor's kid come by to fill up the pool and give them $5.

Another tip she gives is to make sure your plants are under shade.

Ashley said: "I can't really take all the credit for this one. My mom actually took this up years ago when we used to go on vacation."

How it's working

This hack isn't the only way you can keep your plants alive while you are away. One TikToker uses a wine bottle to water her plants. They simply fill up the used wine bottle with water, tip it over, and put the neck of the bottle in the soil so it can keep the soil moist. You can also use smaller bottles for smaller plants.

If you travel a lot, you could also try native plants that have adapted to the weather in your area. By rewilding your yard, you don't have to worry about watering your plants as much, and it can save you money.

What people are saying

Ashley isn't the only Instagram user who is using this trick.

One user said: "I did the exact same thing last summer when we went away for a week."

Another person commented: "Baby pools and sturdy boot trays work amazing, especially if it's an awkward shaped pot."

