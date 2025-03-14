Homeowner sparks controversy after weighing their lawn care options: 'It'll mess up your mower'

"[It] leaches chemicals into the soil, which is obviously bad."

If you're not careful, the processes of beautifying your garden and fortifying your home may come into conflict with each other.

One Redditor recently found this out the hard way, as they wondered if the process of re-mulching their yard may be affected by termite traps installed around the perimeter of their home.

In regard to wood mulch, they questioned, "Would that defeat the effectiveness of the termite treatment? If so, should I use rubber mulch instead?"

Objectively speaking, wood mulch is clearly a better option than rubber mulch. Rubber is inorganic, so it may be easier to take care of, but because of the chemicals involved in manufacturing it (including several different kinds of metals), rubber mulch will also leach toxins into the surrounding soil, which can cause health issues for animals and humans alike. Plus, it absorbs heat and can give off an unpleasant odor.

On the other hand, wood mulch is not only cheaper, but it can be an active benefit to the environment. Because it is made from natural materials, it eventually decomposes and will provide nutrients to plants and soil.

Generally speaking, when faced with a choice between installing a native plant lawn or an inorganic alternative, always choose the natural option. They can help you save money and time on lawn maintenance and will lower water bills. Native lawns also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply.

Rubber mulch is famously unpopular on Reddit (as it should be), so it's not surprising that most of the comments on this post agreed with that encouraging trend.

"Rubber mulch leaches chemicals into the soil, which is obviously bad," one user wrote.

"I'll never use rubber mulch again," another response read. "It never stays put, it hurts to walk on, it'll mess up your mower, it's impossible to color match when you need more... The only place I'd use it is around playground equipment. But I'd rather use natural mulch there, too."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.