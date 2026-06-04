Radar showed green patches over Louisiana, but it wasn't rain — it was a massive termite swarms

"It's like your home is their home now, that's it."

Louisiana residents checking the weather radar at night on May 12 may have thought a band of rain was moving through the area.

Instead, the scattered green patches were tracking something far more unsettling: massive swarms of flying termites.

According to Fox 8, Pied Piper Pest Control said the insects appearing on radar were Formosan termites, which usually begin swarming near Mother's Day and may remain active into late June.

In one of the most striking examples, sheriff's office footage showed a deputy's vehicle engulfed by the flying pests.

"It's gross," said resident David Bandrowski, per Fox 8.

For some homeowners, though, the issue goes well beyond discomfort. Walter Ellis said he recently moved because of termite damage, describing how "thousands and thousands and thousands" of termites would emerge once a light came on.

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Pied Piper Pest Control general manager Kevin Dawson said that attraction to lights is a major reason swarms become so noticeable in neighborhoods.

Human-built environments — including lights, windows, vents, and small cracks in homes — can make it easier for swarming termites to get indoors.

Dawson said seeing a few wings around the house is fairly normal during swarming season, but large piles of wings may point to a bigger problem.

The LSU AgCenter says that mud tubes along walls or indoor swarms can signal damage.

Experts say the best immediate step is to reduce what attracts termites in the first place.

Dawson recommends eliminating standing water around the home, keeping wood away from the foundation, and turning off lights.

He also warned against leaving moisture sources in place indoors. Water in sinks and other sources can make a property more appealing to termites.

Sealing cracks, checking windows and vents, and staying alert for wings or mud tubes can help catch issues early.

Dawson also recommends a professional inspection, since the right termite treatment depends on the structure.

Homeowners planning to use DIY products should also check the label closely and follow every listed safety precaution.

And after dealing with the aftermath firsthand, Ellis offered a blunt warning: "It's like your home is their home now, that's it."

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