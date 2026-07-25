Louisiana renter says termites swarmed his home, and he slept in his car when no one came

"I've given you almost three months to try to come and repair things."

A Louisiana renter says a window issue spiraled into a termite infestation so severe that he ended up sleeping in his car while waiting for help that never came.

For many tenants, it is a stark reminder of how quickly a home can become unlivable when needed repairs are delayed.

What happened?

According to KPLC, Lake Charles resident Terry Grice came home one night to find termites swarming his living room. By the following day, he said, they had also spread to his bedroom.

He told KPLC that he filed a maintenance request with the homeowner, but after no one came to address the problem, he began sleeping in his car.

"I literally pay rent here. I should be able to be here to rest my head, to rest my nerves, to be comfortable somewhere where I pay," Grice said.

Grice said he initially tried to manage the infestation himself by buying termiticide and sealing the spot where the bugs seemed to be entering. KPLC reported that he later noticed tiny holes in the wall and sawdust-like debris on the floor, indicating the issue may have been more serious than he could handle alone.

KPLC reported that Grice found the property on Zillow, moved in during March, and pays $900 per month before utilities.

After a city inspector visited the home, no violations were reported, according to KPLC. The inspection notes did, however, say officials should "create a building standards report regarding the termites."

Why does it matter?

In Grice's case, the infestation appears to have driven him out of the home entirely, leaving him to deal with the stress and cost of moving while he was still paying rent. Pest problems can also point to larger habitability concerns, especially when damaged wood, moisture, or structural deterioration may be involved.

Lake Charles city code, as cited by KPLC, states that structures should be kept free from insect infestation and that owners are responsible for extermination before renting or leasing a property.

Across the country, landlords have drawn criticism not only for slow repairs but also for blocking tenants from making money-saving lifestyle changes, including gardening or hanging clotheslines to dry laundry, that could help reduce food and energy bills.

When renters have limited control over both repairs and household rules, they are often left to bear the consequences.

What's being done?

According to KPLC, the homeowners told 7News they did not want to appear on camera. They said a maintenance worker had been at the home the previous week and had not seen anything troubling.

KPLC reported that they also said the worker would be sent back to the property and that Grice's security deposit and rent payment for the month would be returned.

For people trying to work with landlords on broader housing rules — whether that means pushing for stronger repair standards or seeking permission for cost-saving changes such as clotheslines or small gardens — this HOA guide may offer useful strategies for changing established bylaws and policies.

"When they started swarming inside the home, I had to do my best," Grice said, adding, "I've given you almost three months to try to come and repair things."

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