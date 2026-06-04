'A warning sign that you have an issue': Termite swarm season is in full swing

Experts say homeowners should pay close attention to where the termites appear.

Experts are warning homeowners in Mississippi to take preventative action as a troublesome pest returns.

WLOX reported that South Mississippi is once again in termite swarm season, when Formosan subterranean termites leave existing colonies to mate and establish new ones. Longtime pest control experts said this annual burst of activity is expected along the Coast as heat and humidity rise.

"The swarmers are just sitting there waiting for those environmental triggers to go off — the temperature, heat and humidity — to say 'Hey, it's time to mate,'" Redd Pest Solutions Operations Manager Ken Davis told WLOX.

Experts say homeowners should pay close attention to where the termites appear. If they are swarming indoors, Mike Craft, general manager of Redd Pest Solutions, said people should check walls, ceilings, and floors to identify the source. If there are holes in the wood, that is a sign to call a pest control company quickly.

Mississippi State entomology specialist Dr. Blake Layton told WLOX that during peak swarm activity, a small number of termites indoors can be normal, but a heavy indoor presence means trouble. In that case, he said, the home could be infested and need professional treatment.

Formosan termites are not just a nuisance. They can damage wood and other cellulose-based materials, turning a seasonal swarm into a costly home repair problem. For families, that can mean unexpected bills, stress, and disruptions to treatment and repairs.

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Human habits and built environments can make the problem worse. Homes are filled with wood framing, cardboard, paper products, and other cellulose-rich materials that termites can use as a food source. Outdoor lighting can also attract swarmers at night, drawing them closer to doors and windows.

Landscaping choices matter too. Firewood stacked near the house, pine straw, and wood chips placed against the foundation can make it easier for termites to stay close to a structure. Cardboard boxes piled up in garages create another attractive target.

If you see termites inside, experts recommend figuring out where they are emerging from. Swarming from inside the house is more concerning than spotting a few insects that flew in from outside.

Homeowners can also reduce the chances of nighttime intrusions by leaving lights off and keeping doors and windows shut after sunset for the next several days. Since swarmers are attracted to light, that small change may help keep them from entering the home in the first place.

WLOX reported that experts recommend every home maintain a current termite treatment plan. Remove conditions that make infestation easier: Move firewood and mulch-like materials away from the foundation, clear out cardboard clutter in the garage, and stay alert for damaged wood or unexplained holes.

"If you see large numbers of Formosan termites in your house, yes, that means your house is infested with termites and needs to be professionally treated," Layton said.

As Davis put it, "the swarmers are a warning sign that you have an issue."

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