Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming dilapidated tennis court: 'Truly gorgeous'

One gardener showed that any space can become a thriving paradise — even one that's paved over.

The Redditor, from Somerset, England, posted before-and-after photos on r/gardening. "I turned a dilapidated tennis court into a formal garden haven," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their first photo shows an overview of the former tennis court as it's being converted. Stacks of concrete pavers and old logs are visible, along with an excavator and heaps of dirt.

In the after photo, taken three years later, the space has been completely transformed. Paths run between tidy beds that hold a variety of plants. A tree ring in the foreground features a small sapling, and several raised planters are overflowing with more greenery. A covered patio offers a table and chairs where the original poster can enjoy the luxurious garden they created.

"It nearly broke me — something like 250 tonnes of material moved by hand," the original poster said in a comment. In another, they added: "It was done on a combination of shoe strings, wings, prayers, scrounging and pleading to the good will of the local builders merchants. We had many of the plants from other areas of the garden, and managed to reclaim lots of material too."

Turning a tennis court into a green space has many benefits. Plants can help cool the area down in summer, making it more comfortable and lowering energy bills. Meanwhile, the plants provide shelter for wildlife — especially the flowers, which attract pollinators. Add in the reclaimed materials, and this is a win for the environment.

Commenters loved the polished look of this garden.

"Truly gorgeous!" one user said. "I hope you enjoy it for decades!"

If you want to rewild even a small part of your yard, you can enjoy lower bills and reduced maintenance needs. Check out this guide to get started.

