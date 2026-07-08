Tennessee gardener shares 10 crops you can still plant in July and harvest before frost

Fresh food, lower grocery bills, and a yard or patio that still has plenty to give.

A midsummer calendar doesn't necessarily mean the gardening season is over.

A Tennessee gardener says July can still leave enough time for fast-growing crops that keep producing until the first frost.

For anyone who gave up after a late start — or wants a second round of summer harvests — that timing could mean fresh food, lower grocery bills, and a yard or patio that still has plenty to give.

What's happening?

Barbara, the Tennessee-based creator behind A Gardener's Journey Homestead (@AGardenersJourneyHomestead), recently shared a video outlining 10 crops she says home gardeners can still plant in July.

The lineup includes basil, cucumbers, green beans, summer squash, zucchini, okra, southern peas, zinnias, sunflowers, and small melons.

Barbara said she gardens in Zone 7B, though many of the suggestions can apply more broadly in places where growers still have enough warm days left in the season.

She also noted that some of the crops grow quickly, making them a good option for gardeners who feel behind.

The video focuses on succession planting, using open garden space for another round of crops instead of letting beds sit empty. It can be especially useful after spring vegetables are harvested or when an early planting does not perform well.

She also said the video would include a variety of recommendations for people growing in containers or other small spaces.

Why does it matter?

Late-season planting tips can help people get more out of their space while stretching their food budget. Even a modest harvest of beans, herbs, squash, or cucumbers can offset grocery costs, especially when produce prices rise during peak summer demand.

Homegrown produce is often picked closer to peak ripeness, which can mean better flavor than store-bought options that were harvested early and shipped long distances. Herbs such as basil are a good example, since a small planting can yield repeated cuttings for weeks.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Time spent outdoors digging, watering, and tending plants adds light movement to the day, while many gardeners say the routine helps reduce stress and builds a stronger connection to the food they eat.

Growing even part of your own food can reduce packaging waste and cut down on the pollution tied to transporting produce from far away.

What can I do?

If you still have open garden space, July can be a good time to start with quick growers and heat-loving crops. Beans, basil, zucchini, and cucumbers are common picks for gardeners who want results without waiting too long, while okra, southern peas, and small melons can thrive in hot-weather conditions.

Gardeners with limited room can focus on containers, raised beds, or a few high-use foods they buy often. Starting small can still deliver savings and fresher meals.

To improve the odds of success, it also helps to stay on top of garden maintenance without relying on synthetic products for pest and weed control.

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