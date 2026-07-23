Tennessee residents facing summer heat can get free AC units, repairs, and utility aid

"If you're eligible, we want to be of service to you [now]."

During a Tennessee heat wave, a broken air conditioner can become more than an inconvenience. Fortunately, as NewsChannel 5 reported, some residents may be able to get help staying cool through programs that provide air conditioners, cover repairs, or offset steep summer power bills.

What's happening?

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its experimental Local Air Conditioning Estimates, offering a county-by-county snapshot of how common AC is across the country. In Tennessee, NewsChannel 5 found that roughly 9 in 10 households have air conditioning, though access varies by county.

Some counties reported nearly universal access, including Wilson County at 99.4% and Rutherford, Williamson, and Chester counties at 99.3%. Others came in notably lower, including Johnson County at 82.5%, Carter County at 92.3%, and Unicoi County at 92.5%.

Help is also available for some people who cannot pay to replace or fix cooling equipment or keep up with higher electric bills, NewsChannel 5 revealed.

In Davidson County, for example, the Metro Action Commission runs a Summer Cooling Program that gives free fans and air conditioners to eligible residents, such as seniors, households with children younger than 6, and disabled people whose medical conditions are worsened by extreme heat.

The pace of requests suggests the need is growing. According to NewsChannel 5, the Metro Action Commission has distributed about 70 units already this summer, compared with 140 over the entirety of last summer.

"If it gets too hot, it weighs on you physically, so that's the main thing you want to make sure of that we're not getting in extreme temperatures, and it's reactive, and we've got to move as quickly as possible," Commission member Marvin Cox told the station.

Why does it matter?

A free window unit can remove the upfront cost of buying one, while statewide LIHEAP support can reduce home energy expenses by $174 to $750 during the 2025-2026 program year.

Extreme heat is not only expensive, it can also be dangerous. Losing air conditioning can put older adults, young children, and people with certain health conditions at greater risk, especially in homes that trap heat.

By showing where AC access is lower, the new Census data can help community planners and researchers identify areas that may be more vulnerable during heat waves.

What's being done?

Applications for the Davidson County cooling program are being accepted through Aug. 31 by the Metro Action Commission in Nashville. NewsChannel 5 reported that residents must provide income verification, documentation for each person in the household, and a Social Security card.

In other areas, assistance is more localized, as the station broke down. In Hendersonville, residents can look to Nashville Electric Service, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, and groups such as Live Love Nashville, the Samaritan Center, Long Hollow Church, and First Baptist Church.

Clarksville has a separate option for some homeowners. The city's Neighborhood & Community Services Home Repair Program may cover AC repairs for residents who qualify, alongside other critical home fixes such as roofing, plumbing, and electrical work.

Elsewhere in Tennessee, residents can seek help through local channels. The important thing is to move quickly if AC or assistance is needed.

"So we strongly encourage people," Cox told NewsChannel 5. "We have a stock available. If you're eligible, we want to be of service to you [now]."

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