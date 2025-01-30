Tenant grows skeptical after landlord orders unusual request: 'Probably going to want to consult ... an attorney'

"He said that since he's renting to us, it is our responsibility."

If you're renting, make sure to know your rights to prevent this from happening to you.

This Redditor from upstate New York questioned why their landlord wanted them to take care of their lawn after their downstairs neighbor moved out.

The original poster said that their neighbor used to take care of the yardwork. While there is an added rent clause in their current lease that could be used to cover a Weedwacker or lawnmower (as the OP does not have any yard tools to use), there is nothing in their lease that states yardwork could ever become part of their responsibility.

"I thought that was a landlords responsibility," the OP said, "and told him that. He said that since he's renting to us, it is our responsibility to maintain the yard."

Unfortunately, many landlords prevent their tenants from pursuing money-saving and eco-friendly actions all the time. From preventing solar panel installations to telling their tenants to remove their gardens, renters face losing money on top of losing touch with the environment and forms of major joy.

Reddit users chimed in with their opinions for the OP to consider.

"That 'added rent' portion I doubt would fly in NY for most things. Unless you sign something new saying you agree to the added portion (don't do that)," said one user. "Probably going to want to consult a local tenant's rights group, legal aid, or an attorney. But I imagine … it falls on the landlord."

Seeking any form of legal aid always has the potential to be helpful, and working with a tenant's union may allow you to find additional community support if you're navigating a similar problem.

Both avenues could bring you peace of mind and allow you to pursue actions that will ultimately keep you healthy and help the environment.

Another user commented: "Since you are in a multi-unit building the yard would generally be considered a common area. It would be the owner's responsibility to maintain unless it is listed as your responsibility in the lease."

You can always apply some strategies in our guide for working with homeowners associations to discuss changes with your landlord if you're stuck in a similar situation.

And if you're ever forced to maintain your own lawn while renting, you could perhaps rebel and help some pollinators by planting a native lawn.

