  • Home Home

Tenant grows skeptical after landlord orders unusual request: 'Probably going to want to consult ... an attorney'

"He said that since he's renting to us, it is our responsibility."

by Michelle Rochniak
"He said that since he's renting to us, it is our responsibility."

Photo Credit: iStock

If you're renting, make sure to know your rights to prevent this from happening to you.

This Redditor from upstate New York questioned why their landlord wanted them to take care of their lawn after their downstairs neighbor moved out.

The original poster said that their neighbor used to take care of the yardwork. While there is an added rent clause in their current lease that could be used to cover a Weedwacker or lawnmower (as the OP does not have any yard tools to use), there is nothing in their lease that states yardwork could ever become part of their responsibility.

"I thought that was a landlords responsibility," the OP said, "and told him that. He said that since he's renting to us, it is our responsibility to maintain the yard."

Unfortunately, many landlords prevent their tenants from pursuing money-saving and eco-friendly actions all the time. From preventing solar panel installations to telling their tenants to remove their gardens, renters face losing money on top of losing touch with the environment and forms of major joy.

Reddit users chimed in with their opinions for the OP to consider.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"That 'added rent' portion I doubt would fly in NY for most things. Unless you sign something new saying you agree to the added portion (don't do that)," said one user. "Probably going to want to consult a local tenant's rights group, legal aid, or an attorney. But I imagine … it falls on the landlord."

Seeking any form of legal aid always has the potential to be helpful, and working with a tenant's union may allow you to find additional community support if you're navigating a similar problem. 

Both avenues could bring you peace of mind and allow you to pursue actions that will ultimately keep you healthy and help the environment.

Another user commented: "Since you are in a multi-unit building the yard would generally be considered a common area. It would be the owner's responsibility to maintain unless it is listed as your responsibility in the lease."

You can always apply some strategies in our guide for working with homeowners associations to discuss changes with your landlord if you're stuck in a similar situation.

And if you're ever forced to maintain your own lawn while renting, you could perhaps rebel and help some pollinators by planting a native lawn.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x