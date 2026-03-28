Renter seeks unbiased advice after uncovering 'major problem' with newly installed HVAC

"This is a new-build home, and we keep the temperature at 65° all the time."

Heat pump HVACs are among the best ways to save money on utility bills while protecting your home and family against rising energy costs, but they need to be installed properly to work as intended.

One renter asked the r/heatpumps Reddit community for advice after spotting an issue with their HVAC that could be causing a spike in electricity bills. They posted an image showing their exterior heat pump tilting on its stand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"[I am] renting and our power bill seems ridiculously high, could the installation be an issue I bring up with my landlord," the original poster questioned. "This is a new-build home, and we keep the temperature at 65° all the time … so the $450 power bills have been shocking."

It appeared that the hyper heat unit was installed on soft ground, and, according to the OP, it was sinking more and more each day. They wondered if this factor was causing a "major problem."





Reddit commenters were quick to point out that the tilting unit was an issue that should be addressed. "Don't let that heat pump topple over," one user wrote. Another added, "I'd email … the landlord ASAP… Both of you are better off if this gets fixed before it topples over and creates a more expensive, more difficult problem."

When properly rated and installed, heat pumps are one of the most efficient ways to heat your home. If you're looking to save on your utility costs, TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you understand what efficient HVAC options would work best for your situation.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Finding a trusted contractor to upgrade or fix your HVAC can be difficult. Luckily, TCD has several helpful tools to find vetted installers in your area.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

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Palmetto even offers HVAC leases starting as low as $99 a month, and you don't have to sweat about repair costs, with 12 years of free maintenance included in the company's comfort program.

If you're looking to build up your bill savings even more, you might think about installing solar panels to pair with your energy-efficient heat pumps. TCD partner EnergySage could save you up to $10,000 on installation costs by finding you the best solar panel system and installer based on your location and budget.

While you're on your money-saving journey, think about getting the free Palmetto Home app. It is easy to snag up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing in-app challenges, such as reducing your home energy use.

In this case, everyone seemed to agree that the HVAC unit should be fixed, but some commenters pointed out that, depending on the size of OP's home, its location, and its energy consumption, the $450 bill may be normal.

In fact, the super-efficient HVAC could be saving the OP from even higher bills.

"I'd be happy if my landlord installed a Mitsubishi hyper heat heat pump instead of the cheapest solution which is straight electric heat strips," one user wrote. "That [bill] would be $950 a month."

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