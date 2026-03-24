Tenant retaliates against landlord for trying to take advantage of their property upgrades

"That's theft by any other name."

Landlords can definitely take some liberties with renters as they move out, but this one seemed especially out of left field.

A tenant sought advice on the r/LandlordLove subreddit about a landlord who was so bold as to claim that the renter's potted plants belonged to them.

They asked in their post: "Has anyone ever had a landlord try it on and claim your plants in a rental when you leave?"

They elaborated that there were some majorly valuable plants at stake in this dispute.

"I've got £2500 worth of bonsai and really mature plants in pots, and I've told him to get lost!" they remarked of the $3,300 value.

The situation provoked many questions for commenters. The original poster confirmed that these were potted plants, so they weren't being taken out of the landlord's gardens or outdoor space.

With that in mind, Redditors really didn't think the landlord had any claim to the plants.

"As long as you bought them and the pots, they're yours," a user responded. "It's not even a hard fight."

They added that the only way the landlord could have any sort of claim would be if they could prove that the plants predated the OP. Considering the OP had abided by the rules by not planting outside pots, they agreed and saw no reason to leave the plants.

"Look, that's theft by any other name," a user said, sizing up the landlord's scheme.

If this fight got really nasty, it seemed like the OP could stifle them, according to a user who was well-versed in the United Kingdom's laws for tenants.

They noted that the landlord would have had to make agreed-upon amendments to the pre-tenancy inspection/condition report to establish the potted plants as part of the property going forward. Anything short of that, the landlord was grasping at straws.

"So he hasn't got a leg to stand on," they concluded. "If he tries to claim from your deposit, just fight it."

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