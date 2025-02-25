Tenant pleads for solution to safety hazard discovered in new apartment: 'Actually a super reasonable request'

  • Home Home

by Audrey Brewer
Photo Credit: iStock

A tenant wants to make an appliance upgrade to their apartment, at their expense, over concerns about their safety, but unsure of how to proceed, they turned to Reddit for help.

In the r/Landlord subreddit, the renter explained that they recently moved into an older building with a gas stove, which had several issues when they first arrived, including leaks and a pervasive gas smell.

"I'm wondering if it would be a reasonable solution to offer to buy a new stove and have it professionally installed and whatnot, and leave it whenever I move," they wrote. "It seems like a good deal since the stove is certainly older than I am, and I'd be offering an upgrade at my expense. I'd also be much more amenable to staying here longer term, as it's the only thing that makes me [leery] of this unit."

The tenant's concerns about gas aren't entirely unfounded. Scientific American reported in 2023 that gas stoves are known to release nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants that negatively impact humans' airways.

Landlords, HOAs, and property owners often show hesitancy to offer eco-friendly upgrades, and, in some cases, even block people from adding them on their own. Apartments.com shared a study that showed at least two-thirds of renters were interested in sustainability, which would also save landlords money on maintenance and repairs. If you'd like to try to convince your landlord or HOA to look into sustainable options for things like stoves, heaters, and solar panels, check out The Cool Down's Guide here.

In the comments on Reddit, a landlord expressed support for the tenant's proposal. "Ask your landlord but it's not unreasonable. I've had tenants want such as that and I was fine with it. Your landlord usually wants you to feel at home and happy. Happy tenants are more likely to be long term pleasant tenants," they wrote.

Another person added, "From a landlord perspective this is actually a super reasonable request! especially since you're offering to pay for it and leave it."

