Homeowner seeks advice on popular appliance upgrade after fire destroys kitchen: 'I'm desperate'

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice on remodeling their kitchen after it was destroyed by a fire and asked whether an induction stove was worth it.

"We had a kitchen fire and need to replace my stove (and microwave) yesterday," the original poster said in the r/Appliances subreddit, "We had gas but we have the electricity available. I'd love to pay for an upgrade to induction, but there's no way we can spend more than $2k, and I had hoped to spend under $1500. Am I going to regret a 'cheap' induction?"

"I'm desperate for something that won't heat my kitchen in the summer," they added, noting that the safety benefits of induction had nothing to do with their decision-making process.

Even though the safety features didn't entice the OP, using an induction stove can make a kitchen much safer for you and your family. That's especially true if you have children. Plus, it is an incredible way to save money in the long run because induction stoves are more energy-efficient.

Research has shown that gas stoves are unsafe in the home, even when turned off. They can leak cancer-linked substances such as benzene from even the most secure fittings and tend to impact smaller homes much more than larger ones. Another study showed that 1 in 8 children with asthma have it due to pollution from the gas stove in their home.

Fortunately, government rebate programs through the Inflation Reduction Act can help you save money when making the switch. President Donald Trump has said he plans to end those benefits, but doing so would require an act of Congress.

Commenters on the post were quick to extol the virtues of induction stovetops.

"I have one of the 'cheap' Frigidaire induction ranges, and I'm extremely pleased with it," one said. "It's head and shoulders better than my old coil top electric stove, both for cooking and for cleaning up."

"I bought a Samsung one from Costco for about $1800 and I love it so much," said another. "The kitchen doesn't heat up. I can boil water very quickly. I don't worry about my kids leaving it on and burning the house down (it shuts off when there is no pan detected)."

"I also have a Frigidaire. It is awesome," said a third. "The oven has cool features and is rock solid on temp. The stove top is better than gas and way better than old coils. The consistency of temp allows u to dial in exactly how you want to cook."

