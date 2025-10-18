Home expert reveals a tip to get over $800 in rebates for a brand-new stove: 'Keep hold of your ... receipt'

Homeowners can still upgrade their kitchen appliances and save hundreds of dollars in the process. Switching to an induction stovetop can improve both your home's energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

The scoop

Tom's Guide shared an article detailing how homeowners can receive up to $840 in rebates after upgrading to an induction stovetop. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get hundreds of dollars towards an EnergyStar-approved induction cooktop and/or range.

The process of claiming your tax rebate varies by state, "but keep hold of your appliance and installation receipt and follow the steps specific to your state," advises Tom's Guide.

Making the switch to electric, eco-friendly appliances sooner rather than later could be the difference between saving hundreds of dollars. Many of the tax credits, such as the solar credit and home appliance credit, under the IRA are expiring by the end of 2025.

Even if a full kitchen renovation isn't in your budget, there are still affordable options for switching to induction. Plug-in induction burners, for example, start at just $50 and can be added to any kitchen, whether you own or rent.

How it's helping

Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves emit no harmful pollutants into your kitchen, improving your home's indoor air quality. Since induction stoves are also more energy-efficient, they help reduce your household's total energy consumption, decreasing your energy bills and the amount of pollution your home emits.

With an induction stove, you'll save time cooking and cleaning your kitchen. Thanks to their flat surface, induction stoves are easier to clean than gas stoves. They also heat up faster, optimizing cooking times.

What everyone's saying

TCD readers who've made the switch to induction have emphasized the benefits of electric stovetops.

"A portable induction cooktop is a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality," commented one TCD reader from Oregon.

"We had a gas stove before," added another TCD reader. "We've learned how unhealthy it is to be in close proximity to a gas stove so decided to go with an induction stove."

