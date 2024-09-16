  • Home Home

The government is soon giving 'every American household' up to $8,000 for home upgrades — here's how to take advantage

by Leslie Sattler
Get ready for a home upgrade that'll make your wallet and the planet smile: The U.S. government is prepared to hand you thousands of dollars to improve your home and slash your energy bills.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, is the largest federal move to address our overheating planet. It's packed with tax credits and rebates that incentivize homeowners to go green and save some serious cash: up to $8,000 for home efficiency upgrades plus up to $14,000 in savings for electrifying your home appliances.

Imagine weatherizing your home and cutting your monthly energy bills while pocketing up to $1,600 in rebates. Or how about swapping that old gas stove for a more modern induction model and getting up to $840 back?

The savings don't stop there. You could even score up to $8,000 by installing a heat pump.

These upgrades aren't just good for your bank account; they're also a victory for your health and the environment. Electrifying your home is one of the best ways to save money and help cool down our warming planet.

The best part? These new technologies often work better than what you're replacing. An induction cooktop is fast, is cheap to maintain, and won't contribute to indoor air pollution like a gas stove.

Ready to cash in on these savings? Rewiring America's free tools can help you navigate available tax incentives, find qualified contractors, and make upgrading your home a breeze. Its IRA savings calculator shows you how much you could save and guides you through claiming rebates.

Environmental journalist Bill McKibben puts it perfectly: "In essence, the IRA creates an $8,000 bank account for every American household ... if people figure out how to access it and use it." 

Don't leave that money on the table. By taking advantage of these incentives, you're joining millions of Americans in building a cleaner, healthier future for generations to come.

