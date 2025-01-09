Skincare entrepreneur shares inside look at her incredible home — here's how it was built for long-lasting health

"From the paint on the walls to the cleaning products we use, everything is carefully selected."

Skincare entrepreneur Graciella "Tata" Harper has shared a glimpse into her home in Connecticut, showcasing a peaceful retreat inspired by nature — and designed to maximize a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

As detailed by Robb Report, Harper launched her luxury skincare brand Tata Harper in 2010 after her father's cancer diagnosis motivated her to discover beauty solutions without toxic chemicals. She has incorporated this ethos into every part of her life, including her 15,750-square-foot home in New Canaan.

The English-style manor features reclaimed wood, natural fibers, upcycled antique furniture, and custom green and pink paint from Alkemis Paint — known for its mineral-based formulas free of the environmentally harmful toxins and plastics found in traditional paint brands.

"I'm excited about the integration of sustainable materials and practices…" interior designer Melissa Pinto told Robb Report. "These choices not only reduce our ecological footprint but also enhance the character and warmth of a space."

Serving as the primary residence for Harper's family, the home has just about every luxury to keep loved ones cozy and entertained, including a movie theater, billiards room, a playroom, and a great room that Harper explained to Robb Report is "the heart of our family life." A detached guest house offers privacy for visitors.

However, for Harper, her home's aesthetics also reflect her deeply held values and are an extension of her work with Tata Beauty, which sources its 300-plus organic ingredients from around the globe before she handcrafts her products on her Vermont farm, per Robb Report.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Green embodies nature, and we are the ultimate nature brand … This color truly inspired me to bring the essence of our farm into our products. You can see this reflected in our product color scheme, which features shades of green grass complemented by the bright yellow of dandelions," Harper told the publication of the bespoke paint color.

"When I envisioned these shades for our home, I wanted to capture that harmony and tranquility of nature — almost like bringing the serenity of a forest or meadow indoors. It creates a sanctuary where you feel calm and connected to the earth," she added.

Meanwhile, the home's smart air and water filtration technologies help prevent harmful pollutants from entering the indoors, further supporting Harper's vision of mindful, eco-conscious design — a practice earning significant buzz as more and more people catch on to the perks associated with sustainable homes, from lower electric bills to greater peace of mind.

🗣️ When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"My home is a space where non-toxic materials, clean air, and wellness are prioritized," Harper told Robb Report. "From the paint on the walls to the cleaning products we use, everything is carefully selected to minimize our exposure to harmful substances. I believe true wellness isn't just about skin care—it's about creating a holistic, healthy lifestyle."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.