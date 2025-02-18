New homeowner warned against making major landscaping blunder: 'I'd know, I made that mistake before'

"I'm not sure what your plan is."

This common gardening mistake could've ruined this new homeowner's soil.

A Philadelphia homeowner asked r/landscaping for advice on keeping the side of their yard weed-free over winter. The Redditor wrote, "If I tarp this for the winter will it keep it weed free and kill anything under it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The consensus of the gardeners in the comments was no, not quite. Tarping the dirt may have the opposite effect, creating a warm, wet environment perfect for growing weeds. Depending on the material, weeds may grow up and through the tarp, making them more difficult to remove fully. Some tarps can leach toxic chemicals like petroleum into the soil, lowering its quality.

Many natural methods of keeping weeds at bay will make the soil fertile in the spring. A layer of cardboard, mulch, and compost will suffocate weeds and create nutrient-rich soil as it breaks down. In spring, the homeowner has the perfect opportunity to grow native grasses and plants, creating a stunning low-maintenance lawn.

Native plant lawns are a great alternative to traditional grass lawns. Once established, they require very little mowing, watering, or weeding, so homeowners will save a ton of time by ditching plain old grass. A native yard also promotes biodiversity and supports pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Commenters suggested different approaches that will kill weeds but keep healthy soil.

"A layer of cardboard covered by a thick layer of compost or farmyard manure," one user recommended. "The ground will be perfect for you to plant in the spring."

Another user spoke from experience: "If anything, it will create humidity and warmth thus making weeds grow faster and healthier. I'd know, I made that mistake before," they wrote.

A third user embraced letting the lawn do its own thing over winter. "If there are seeds that want to grow, they are already there. I'm not sure what your plan is or why you are afraid of springtime and new growth but you'll deal with it then," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.