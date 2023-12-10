Expert shares unbelievably easy method for reviving tarnished silver: ‘Great tip’

“Wear gloves, your oils from your hands will turn it.”

Are you hosting people this holiday season? Before they arrive, make sure to do the following: unclog your garbage disposal, hide all of your cat’s toys, and shine your 90-year-old silverware.

We may not have quick fixes for the first two problems, but luckily, TikToker Problemsolved (@problemsolved) has a hack for the third.

The scoop

Silverware can naturally tarnish over time as it’s exposed to sulfur in the air. If you’re looking for a quick solution before your guests arrive, try this 30-minute trick.

To pull this off, you’ll need a baking pan, tin foil, water, baking soda, salt, and ketchup.

First, cover a baking pan in tin foil. Place the tarnished silverware in the pan, and cover up to about an inch with boiling water or hot water from the sink. Proceed to sprinkle in two large spoonfuls of baking soda (“the magic potion,” as the TikToker calls it).

You should start to see a reaction within moments, but you can see quicker results by adding a teaspoon of salt.

Problemsolved advises checking after 10 minutes, also noting that it can take up to 30.

He also offers alternatives, such as wiping your silver down using toothpaste or ketchup — though it’s vinegar causing the reaction, he notes, “ketchup’s more fun.”

Wash and dry, and your silverware should look brand-new.

How it’s helping

This is a great eco-friendly solution for rejuvenating tarnished silverware.

Silver polishes are classified as hazardous by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These chemicals, if washed down drains, can infiltrate waterways, negatively impacting aquatic life and compromising water quality.

The disposal of various household chemicals and waste contributes significantly to pollution, affecting soil, air, and water resources. This widespread practice poses a substantial risk to biodiversity, human health, and the delicate balance of our ecosystems.

Fortunately, by adopting this alternative method, one can restore the brilliance of silverware without introducing harmful chemicals into the environment. This non-toxic approach not only preserves the luster of silver items but also minimizes the ecological footprint, safeguarding our natural surroundings from the detrimental effects of chemical waste.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters shared their appreciation, with some even providing additional tips and insight.

“Great tip!” said one commenter, with another noting they were going to try this on a bracelet.

“Wear gloves, your oils from your hands will turn it,” advised another commenter.

