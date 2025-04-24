Concerned parent shares startling video of explosive hazard attached to daughter's house: 'Alexa, call Dad'

A recent Reddit post to r/Plumbing showing a spectacularly dangerous water heater installation is serving as a stark reminder of why hiring a professional for home upgrades is worth every penny.

The post features a video of a used tankless water heater exploding with flames when it attempts to ignite.

"So I'm outta the country and my 21-year-old daughter hooked up a new (eBay used) water heater after the old one froze. I'm trying to help her out over the phone, but I have no clue why it's doing this. Any ideas?" they shared by way of explanation.

The Reddit community responded with a mix of horror, dark humor, and explanation.

"Alexa, call Dad," one user said.

"I'm upvoting this simply because in all my years doing plumbing/gasfitting, I've never seen an appliance this f*****," another commented.

Someone else explained: "Looks to me like natural gas appliance installed on propane with a tear in the burner somewhere. I saw this for the first time last year, similar situation. Tankless has been installed for like 15 years in that same situation before it broke."

Upgrading that faulty unit to a heat pump water heater instead would not only be safer but could also save a "medium household" $410 annually on energy bills when compared to a standard electric model. The Inflation Reduction Act offers both a tax credit (worth 30% of the project cost up to $2,000) and in some places a rebate (worth up to $1,750) for qualified heat pump water heater installations, making this an ideal time to consider the switch.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Taking advantage sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars. It's important to note that the future of these incentives is uncertain, as President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the subsidies. While a major change to the IRA would require Congress' approval, acting now provides more financial certainty.

Companies such as Cala offer highly customizable smart heat pump water heaters that help homeowners decrease their energy bills and environmental footprints. These innovative units also increase the comfort of your home by heating your water exactly when it's needed. By implementing simple changes including switching to energy-efficient appliances, households can significantly cut down on the pollution that comes from their homes.

If you're looking to learn more about safer, more efficient water heating options, check out TCD's guide on upgrading to a heat pump water heater.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.