  • Home Home

City launches cash incentive for money-saving home upgrades: 'Offering rebates that make it easy to ... reduce costs'

"Provides expert advice, tools, and guidance, so that homeowners are making the most of out every drop."

by Lily Crowder
"Provides expert advice, tools, and guidance, so that homeowners are making the most of out every drop."

Photo Credit: iStock

Tampa, Florida, is taking admirable measures to combat water waste, and residents can cash in on updating their irrigation systems.

According to a statement by the City of Tampa, the new rebate program offers rewards for those who add water-efficient upgrades to their homes using participating, licensed irrigation contractors.

The City of Tampa reports that the Tampa Water Department averages 82 million gallons of water produced every day, with 50% of that being for lawn irrigation.

"We understand homeowners want a healthy, well-maintained lawn. That's why the Water Department provides expert advice, tools, and guidance, so that homeowners are making the most out of every drop," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, per the statement.

Hoodline reported that these updates can include repairs or upgrades to rain sensors and high-efficiency rotary nozzles. Those who use the program can expect a minimum of $50 in rebates.

"This program encourages Tampa Bay homeowners to check and upgrade their sprinkler systems by offering rebates that make it easy to save water, reduce costs, and still enjoy a healthy, beautiful landscape," said Tampa Bay Water's Demand Management program manager, Amelia Brown, in the City's statement.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

While similar eco-friendly upgrades become more accessible to people in the U.S. through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Trump administration plans to end many of the available, sustainable tax incentives.

Though it will be a bummer to see this national endeavor towards a renewable future minimized, the implementation of more localized incentives brings hope. Other places around the country are integrating green incentives, including Millcreek, Utah, which offers rewards to locals who can reduce their water consumption.

Tampa locals must submit all required forms by September 30, 2025, to get their rebate on irrigation repairs and upgrades.

No matter where you live, being aware of how much water you use is vital. With increasing areas experiencing droughts, there is no time like the present to ensure you are being water conscious — protecting your area, and everything that lives and grows in it.

Do you take steps to conserve water at home?

All the time 😎

Usually 👍

Sometimes 😬

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x