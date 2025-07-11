Advertisement for controversial landscaping product sparks fierce backlash: 'This is literal trash'

It's easy to see why these commenters were so upset.

Businesses sharing ads online should ensure they understand their target audiences, as one company recently discovered on Reddit.

Tailor Made Grass shared a video ad for their turf in the r/Landscaping subreddit, only to be excoriated in the comments.

Titled "True Innovation in the Turf World" and with a caption that read, "Look at the difference in drainage between polyurethane turf and Tailor Made Grass," the video showed the artificial grass next to another type of turf, with each side being watered with a hose to compare how the two drained.

"This is literal trash," replied one Redditor.

It's easy to see why these commenters dislike turf so much; it poses a number of environmental and health concerns. Turf is composed of many components, but primarily contains harmful chemicals known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as well as plastic or nylon.

As one Reddit user pointed out when they said, "Yay! More microplastics in our soil and ground water. Can't wait!" People and the environment around turf are exposed to harmful chemicals and microplastics, both of which researchers have linked to health issues such as hormone disruption, cancer, and heart disease.

Another downside of turf is that, although people often misconstrue it as being low-maintenance, it isn't. The plastic used in the construction of turf degrades over time, which means homeowners will eventually need to replace the turf. Considering how expensive it is to purchase turf in the first place (not to mention having it installed), replacing it is costly.

Additionally, having turf instead of real grass means there is no food source for pollinators, and turf also contributes to the formation of urban heat islands.

Rather than installing turf around your home, you'd be better off rewilding your lawn or installing a native lawn or rain garden.

These types of lawns utilize native plants, which means less maintenance is required. As less water is also needed, homeowners save on their water bills. These lawns attract pollinators that are vital to human survival as they help protect our food supply.

Simply installing native plants in even just a corner of your yard will yield benefits, and doing so is easy to accomplish with the help of common native plants, such as buffalo grass, blue grama, and clover.

Plus, as one person commented on the post, "real grass is better anyway."

