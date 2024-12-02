Gardener shares photo demonstrating major issue with landscaping trend: 'It's unusable on even moderately hot days'

"It's also packed with PFAS/PFOA forever chemicals so it's extremely carcinogenic."

The use of synthetic turf is on the rise as people search for low-maintenance solutions for their yards. Synthetic turf doesn't need mowing, feeding, nor watering, but it doesn't come problem-free, as one gardener recently demonstrated with a post on the subreddit r/gardening.

The gardener shared a photo of a patch of synthetic grass with a lone dandelion growing out of it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dandelions are invasive plants in most of North America. One commenter even shared that one grew out of three inches of asphalt they had laid on their driveway. One commenter simply wrote, "Life finds a way."

The photo sparked a discussion in the comments about the issues with laying synthetic turf. Unlike many people believe, synthetic turf is not no-maintenance because it gets dirty and moss often grows on it, meaning that it'll need to be cleaned often. It also needs to be replaced approximately every 10 years, which can come at a hefty price.

Synthetic turf also kills everything underneath it and sheds microplastics, which can have a number of negative impacts on our health and contribute to the spread of diseases.

Installing a natural lawn is a much better option for cutting costs and reducing maintenance. Natural lawns can save you up to $225 a year on water, $100 on fertilizer, and countless hours mowing.

Clover is a great option because it is naturally drought-resistant and has deep roots that enable it to draw moisture from the ground. Additionally, clover doesn't grow very tall and may not need to be mown, saving you a ton of time on garden maintenance. Other options include buffalo grass or xeriscaping using native plants and rocks.

Clover also stays green all year round and provides food and habitat for pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies. This helps support healthy pollinator populations, which helps the pollination of a variety of the fruits and vegetables we eat.

Several of the commenters on the OP's post shared other negative reasons for using synthetic turf.

One commenter pointed out that it gets hot in the sun, writing, "it's unusable on even moderately hot days."

Another shared, "It's also packed with PFAS/PFOA forever chemicals so it's extremely carcinogenic."

