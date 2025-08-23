Gardener met with warnings after sharing photo of distressing scene in backyard: 'Kills anything underneath it'

A Reddit user sought advice recently about the demise of their evergreen cypress, pictured in a yard next to a patch of artificial turf.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo, posted to the r/GardeningUK community, prompted some safety concerns, given the proximity to the home.

"Cut it down as dead brown conifers are a fire risk so close to a building," said one concerned commenter.

A possible culprit for the plant's failure to thrive could be seen near the bottom of the image: the patch of artificial turf.

Though often touted for its supposed low maintenance and water needs, artificial grass is often considered to be even worse for the environment than a conventional water-guzzling lawn. Artificial turf blocks air and water from getting through, which ultimately can destroy the soil in the long run. It can also become dangerously hot during a heat wave. Synthetic grass tends to be 20-50 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the real thing, per the New Lede.

Artificial turf can have health risks for people as well as the environment due to potential exposures to microplastics and, often, PFAS "forever chemicals." The idea that fake turf is low-cost due to a lack of maintenance requirements may be flawed, too, considering the high installation cost, remaining upkeep requirements, and ongoing impacts it may have.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Rather than trying to choose between a wasteful grass lawn or possibly hazardous artificial grass, there's a better choice: upgrading to a natural lawn. Yards with native plants don't have nearly the same maintenance needs as grass, and they lend a vital helping hand to pollinators and help create a healthy ecosystem. Moreover, rewilding a yard also saves money on fertilizers, pesticides, and water.

Several comments in the thread honed in on the damage the turf likely caused.

One comment said, "My first guess is it might be something to do with the fake grass, they cause all kinds of water issues which can kill off plants bordering them."

Another didn't put primary blame on the fake turf but added, "Apparently synthetic lawn kills anything underneath it … It certainly wouldn't have helped prolong the life of any roots nearby."

One comment offered blunt but straightforward advice: "Take the plant out and re consider [sic] your options. If you are able I would suggest removing it yourself to save money. The roots are the hard part and need digging out."

The commenter continued: "Also remove the plastic carpet. It's not helping anything."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.