Worried homeowner sparks debate with photo of tree care technique: 'Don't be a helicopter parent'

While wraps can be useful in specific situations, native trees, such as sycamores, are naturally equipped to handle local conditions without much intervention.

A homeowner's attempt to protect their young sycamore tree has started a discussion in the r/arborists subreddit about proper seasonal tree care after they shared concerns about the potential risks of winter tree wraps.

The Reddit post features a photo of the tree wrapped tightly in protective material and the poster asked tree and yard enthusiasts the question, "Will wet tree wrap affect this sycamore? It was planted last spring, and since tree wrap was recommended, I wrapped it for the winter. But now that it's rained, it seems to stay wet for days at a time."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While wraps can be useful in specific situations, many commenters emphasized that native trees, such as sycamores, are naturally equipped to handle local conditions without much intervention.

"Don't be a helicopter parent. Native trees evolved here, long before humans came on to the scene. Less is more sometimes," one commenter wrote.

For homeowners wanting low-maintenance yards, this shows the value of working with nature. Using native plants or swapping grass for options like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can cut water use, lower upkeep, and support pollinators. Even replacing part of a lawn can make a big difference and reduce the need for things like tree wraps.

Responses were mixed. Some said to remove the wrap completely, warning that constant moisture might cause fungal growth or damage the bark.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Definitely remove the wrap," one arborist said. "If possible, remove it later in the day so that the bark has time to dry."

Others said thin-barked trees like sycamores often need wraps to prevent sunscald in cold areas.

"This is standard-issue winter tree wrap for thin-barked trees, especially important next to asphalt," one user explained. "If the wrap doesn't dry out for, say, a week, remove for a day-ish, let everything dry out, and replace."

The back-and-forth shows there's no one-size-fits-all answer, but what is known is that native trees and thoughtful landscaping can reduce the need for extra care. Sometimes, letting nature take its course is the best approach.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



