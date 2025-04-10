  • Home Home

Gardener shares before-and-after images of unrecognizable yard transformation: 'Doesn't even look like the same location'

by Katie Lowe
Photo Credit: iStock

Everyone loves a good makeover. This Redditor shared shocking before and after photos of their lawn on r/Landscaping, revealing the paradise that sustainable choices created.

The before photo shows an average fenced-in lawn covered with "sad grass," the original poster said. The yard is small with very few plants. "Every summer since 2021, I've worked on improving it with the end goal of a lush cottage style," said the OP.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The after photo is stunning. It shows several different areas of lush, varied plantings that make the yard look bigger. "I've put hundreds of plants, shrubs and trees into the ground, with a good many of them being native," the gardener explained.

There is also a tall bird feeder pictured in the photo, which is a smart choice since native plants attract many birds to gardens, along with other crucial pollinators like bees and butterflies. Plant species that are native to your region are also a great choice for your wallet. They are well-adapted to the local climate, so they don't need a lot of extra water outside the normal rainfall.

Even the grass looks more healthy and lively. The OP shared their secret: "[t]he lawn is a fine fescue 'Eco-Lawn' that only needs [to be] mowed twice a year." 

Upgrading to a natural lawn can save time and money in the long run, and besides the massive aesthetic improvements, natural lawns also draw in pollinators, save you time on mowing, and require less water. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

"Really love the low-maintenance," the OP added.

Gardening is a labor of love, as the OP noted that they "almost gave up" during the process but persevered. But when it comes to gardens, it's truly about the journey, not the destination. Laboring in a garden is proven to benefit your physical and mental health.

The exercise lowers your heart rate, reducing stress; growing your own food improves nutrition (and lowers your grocery bill); and spending time in the fresh air "helps to clear out the lungs, improves digestion, improves immune response and increases oxygen levels in the blood," according to Mayo Clinic. Not to mention all the Vitamin D you soak up on sunny days.

"Wow, what a beautiful haven," one comment read.

"You did an amazing job," said one comment.

"Doesn't even look like the same location at first glance. Really nice!" another said.

"You're hired," one commenter joked.

