New survey reveals why American homeowners are investing in high-tech home renovations — here's what 7 in 10 respondents said

When it comes to sustainability, more and more Americans are joining in — but a new survey by AUX Air USA reveals that financial savings, not environmental concerns, are the deciding factor, according to ACHR News.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for 43% of your home's energy usage, more than any other system in your house. To lower your energy bills, you can upgrade the efficiency of your HVAC system, which will also reduce your impact on the environment.

Mitsubishi and other trusted brands make it easy to find heat pump options and other energy-efficient appliances that will reduce your energy usage. Heat pumps, including Mitsubishi's cost-effective mini-split systems, outperform traditional HVAC systems in terms of saving energy at the same time that they deliver both heating and cooling — and, at least for now, you can get tax credits and rebates on their installation in addition to the long-term savings.

Savings like those are the goal for many Americans. According to the survey, which included 600 respondents, 70% of those included were actively changing or considering changing their homes to make them more sustainable. Of those, 51% were doing so to save money.

"Any time a homeowner wants to upgrade, of course, they want to save money," said Chris Hunter, principal industry adviser at ServiceTitan, per ACHR News.

The good news is that it's easy to do. Energy-efficient appliances get better every year, and you can save money and energy by simply switching from gas to electric. Any small improvement you can make is a win for the environment and for your wallet.

Finding the right installer for your new heating and cooling system can be complicated, but there are great tools to help you find the right system at the right price. Mitsubishi has a trusted network of installers and can connect you to them online.

