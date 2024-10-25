  • Home Home

Woman reveals how to become every trick-or-treater's favorite house on the block with one swap: 'We've become the cool house on the street'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

This Halloween, why not pass out something a bit more eco-friendly to your neighborhood trick-or-treaters? 

That was the advice of TikToker Krystalynn Gier (@krystalynngier), who found a better alternative to candy with wrappers that end up littered along the street. 

@krystalynngier Instead of passing out candy with with wrappers that end up littering the street, consider giving out little soda cans and juices for kids to have something sweet while trick or treating that can then be recycled afterwards! 🥤 It's a win because we've become the cool house on the street AND it's a little bit better for the environment! 🎃👻🍬 We chat all things mind, body & planet on this corner of the internet so I hope you stick around! 🌿 . . . #sustainable #sustainableliving #consiousliving #mindbodyplanet #mindfulliving #sustainability #wellness #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyliving #ecoonabudget #trickortreating ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune

The scoop

In a viral video, Krystalynn shared her hack for passing out miniature soda cans and apple juice bottles instead of candy. 

The video shows Krystalynn placing small beverage containers in an orange pumpkin bucket to get ready for Halloween night.

"It's a win because we've become the cool house on the street, and it's a little bit better for the environment!" she said

How it's helping

Krystalynn's hack is genius because it offers kids something sweet on trick-or-treat night that can be recycled after use. It's also a convenient and economical way to pass out Halloween treats and keep kids hydrated as they make their rounds through the neighborhood. 

Being able to recycle soda cans and bottles helps keep Halloween waste levels down. Our recycling guide can help you understand your recycling options to keep cans and bottles out of landfills.

In some states, you can even get paid to recycle bottles. 

Holidays like Halloween can cause various environmental concerns, ranging from plastic waste to rotting pumpkins and fake spider webs that pose dangers to local wildlife

Fortunately, there are eco-friendly swaps that you can make to embrace the spooky season without contributing to landfills or threatening native species. 

Examples of sustainable Halloween decor include solar pumpkin lights, handmade fabric garlands, and reusable burlap party favor bags. In addition to Krystalynn's trick-or-treating hack, you can also celebrate Halloween by wearing toxin-free costume makeup and donating old costumes that you don't want anymore.

Meanwhile, Pumpkins for Pigs is a wonderful organization for turning rotting pumpkins into food for animals and compost rather than landfill waste.

What people are saying

TikTokers loved Krystalynn's Halloween idea and are looking to try it out in their own neighborhoods this year. 

"Doing this," one TikToker wrote in the comments. 

A TikTok user commented, "Wait, I love this. I've never thought of it!"

"This is the besssst idea," according to another TikToker. 

