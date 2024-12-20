Gardener issues warning about common mistake many new gardeners make — here's what you need to know

Gardening is a fulfilling and therapeutic activity, but even seasoned gardeners will say that choosing the wrong methods can really mess with your zen.

Garden consultant Nicole Johnsey Burke (@Gardenary) posted a video calling out four major mistakes many gardeners make. Even better, she shares alternatives and actionable tips in the video's caption.

🌱The right soil mix is everything. I always start with a great mix of silt, sand, organic matter, and clay. Think of it as your garden's foundation – it's gotta be solid! 🐝 I pack my garden with native plants and herbs that bring in the pollinators and keep pests in check without me having to lift a finger (or spray anything toxic).

Nicole avoids using synthetic fertilizers, bug sprays, weed killers, and wood mulch, citing how they harm plants, soil, and ecosystems.

The Scoop

Start with the right soil mix. Nicole recommends a combination of silt, sand, organic matter, and clay to create a strong foundation for any garden. She emphasizes that healthy soil is the key to happy plants, acting as the bedrock for nutrients and water retention.

Nicole also advises filling your garden with native plants, which brings in pollinators and also naturally keeps pests in check without resorting to toxic sprays. Native plants also require less maintenance, making this a smart choice for time-strapped gardeners.

Using straw mulch promotes soil health while effectively retaining moisture and suppressing weeds, Nicole says. The video also notes wood mulch can tie up nitrogen in the soil and stunt plant growth.

Compost is also recommended, as it enriches the soil without the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers like Miracle-Gro. Composting is a way to improve soil fertility while cutting down on waste.

How It's Working

These tips simplify the process and reduce the costs of gardening by eliminating the need for expensive synthetic products. Native plants help minimize ongoing care since they are already adapted to survive in the area without dedicated watering or fertilizer, which saves time, resources, and effort.

Plus, these practices are beneficial for the planet. Sustainable gardening reduces water pollution, encourages biodiversity, and nurtures healthy soil, which is essential for carbon storage and climate resilience.

Eco-friendly practices not only support the environment but can also boost mental and physical health.

What Everyone's Saying

Many agree with the stance on avoiding synthetic fertilizers, sprays, and weed killers, but the advice about wood mulch has divided opinions.

Some commenters suggested pairing it with compost or blood meal to mitigate its effects.

One user shared, "OMG wood mulch. When I was much younger I cut down a tree. I used the mulch in my flower beds and vegetable gardens. Everything turned yellow."

Another said that mulch quality varies widely and shared that mulch from nurseries is often sterilized, while natural mulch decomposes and enriches the soil.

Despite differing opinions, one commenter said, "These are great tips."

Gardening is all about finding what works for your unique space, and Nicole's advice offers a valuable starting point. Whether you want to grow your own food or cultivate a colorful yard, focusing on healthy soil and native plants can help create a thriving garden that benefits both your family and the planet.

