Woman reveals clever hack to make the most out of what's already in your closet: 'Game changer'

Before rushing out to buy new clothes when you change sizes, it's more economical to alter what you already have.

If your body often fluctuates in size based on your activities and diet, you might be used to buying new wardrobe staples every season.

But what if just one tiny accessory could help you temporarily alter your clothing to ultimately buy and waste less?

The scoop

Megan McSherry (@acteevism) shared her hack on TikTok for using button pins as a sustainable fashion hack.

In her video, she explained how to use button pins instead of buying new bottoms each time you need a different size.

"They don't damage the waistbands, so you can move them around as often as you need to," Megan said. "And instead of having a bunch of different sizes of shorts in my closet, I can have a few and make the most of them.

How it's helping

Megan's wardrobe hack is useful because so many of us change sizes as we go through phases of life.

However, quality clothing items are designed to last for considerably longer than our bodies stay the same size.

Megan saves money by using button pins to alter her clothing rather than buying new pieces. A set of six button pins costs less than a latte.

She also saves time from having to go out to try on new items at stores or scroll online for pieces that may or may not even fit when they arrive.

Considering that over 101 million tons of garments end up in landfills each year, per Earth.org, Megan is also reducing her contribution to waste and the air pollution it causes as it slowly decomposes.

Before rushing out to buy new clothes when you change sizes, it's more economical and sustainable to alter what you already have or swap ill-fitting items for store credit and actually make money from old clothes.

What people are saying

Eco-fashion enthusiasts loved Megan's hack and were inspired to try it on their own pants and shorts when sizes no longer fit.

"Game changer," one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

Another TikToker agreed, writing, "This is so clever."

"Also great if you have pants that fit your hips but have some wiggle at the waist!" suggested another TikToker.

