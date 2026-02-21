Shopper stunned after looking up true value of item purchased cheap at thrift store: 'I knew it was quality but had no idea'

A suitcase can cost a lot of money if you're looking for something of quality. And luxury luggage? That's a whole other expensive ball game.

Of course, you never know what you'll find if you look for travel bags at a thrift store. One Redditor who shared a discovery in r/ThriftStoreHauls stumbled upon the deal of a lifetime.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster got a black suitcase with wheels for just $15.28. In their second photo, they revealed that the bag was from the luxury brand Tumi and cost $1,195.

"I knew it was quality but had no idea," the OP wrote. "Googled the bag when I got to the parking lot, and wow is it a come-up! LFG Merry Christmas to myself!"

Thrifting can allow you to find the things you need while being kind to your wallet. It can even help create a circular economy by keeping perfectly good items in use.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 146.1 million tons of waste went into landfills in 2018. A lot of that is likely still sitting there. As items slowly break down, they release gases such as methane that cause temperatures to rise around the globe.

Reducing the amount of things you consume is one of the best ways to stop that unnecessary waste from being created. When you need clothes or decor, thrifting is a low-impact and inexpensive way to acquire what you desire.

If you're also interested in getting things for free, there may be a Buy Nothing group in your area. You can offer things you don't need or want and ask for things you'd like to have.

Whether you thrift or go into that territory, there are ways to get what you need without breaking the bank. Considering how they reduce air pollution, these actions also help create a healthier, safer world for everyone.

As for the OP's new luggage, several users celebrated their incredible find.

"I'll never buy new again," one person said. "Just gotta check the zippers."

"I had this bag when I was a young analyst & it is FANTASTIC. Perfect weekender or 2-4 day work trip," someone else shared.

A third person shared a GIF of Javert from "Les Misérables" looking longingly out a window and said, "I'm not jealous at alllllllll."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



