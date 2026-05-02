Survey finds over 90% of homeowners with heat pump HVACs would recommend one

The findings were released in late March and provide details on a national survey conducted in late 2025 and early 2026.

Evidence supporting heat pump HVAC systems continues to grow, with a new survey from Clean Energy Canada finding that owners are overwhelmingly satisfied with their performance, efficiency, and overall comfort.

The findings were released in late March and provide details on a national survey conducted in late 2025 and early 2026.

According to the survey, satisfaction was consistent across demographics, including location, age, housing type, gender, and income, regardless of the type of heat pump installed or the systems it replaced.

Heat pumps are becoming an increasingly popular upgrade for homeowners looking to curb rising energy rates and reduce their overall electricity costs. Compared to traditional HVAC systems, which generate heat by burning fuel or through electric resistance, heat pumps achieve incredible efficiency rates by using technology to move ambient heat from the air in and out of spaces.





Even better, because they rely on compression and refrigerants, heat pumps can be reversed to provide heating or cooling depending on the season. For free resources to better understand your HVAC upgrade options, check out EnergySage.

While respondents to the Clean Energy Canada survey cited a variety of reasons for upgrading to a heat pump, the most common driver was to lower energy bills and improve cooling access and comfort.

Among those surveyed, only 5% reported negative experiences with their new HVAC systems, where 64% had positive reviews, and 22% had mixed feelings.

Overall, the first-of-its-kind national survey found that 91% of respondents who upgraded would recommend a heat pump to a friend or neighbor.

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Another recent survey found that 95% of users who switched to a heat pump were satisfied.

"Once households install a heat pump, the technology largely delivers on the practical benefits people are looking for," said Jana Elbrecht, senior policy advisor for Clean Energy Canada.

Elbrecht also noted the importance of government incentives that make the transition easier for homeowners.

"For governments and utilities trying to accelerate the transition to cleaner heating, the takeaway is simple: help households overcome the upfront cost and other barriers, and they will be able to experience the benefits for themselves."

According to the data, more than half of respondents said they would not have switched to a heat pump without incentives to cover the upfront costs.

While the efficiency of heat pumps can often pay for itself, the initial investment can be a sticking point for homeowners looking to upgrade.

Luckily, governments and companies alike are working to make heat pumps more accessible to homeowners.

If you're looking for a more efficient HVAC system but are concerned about the upfront cost, an HVAC lease from Palmetto might be worth a look. Plans start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Plus, to boost your savings even more, consider pairing your energy-efficient appliances with solar panels. EnergySage can help you find the best installer and solar panel system based on your home and budget while saving you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

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