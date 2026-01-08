Homebuyer searches for answers after discovering 'orphaned' renovation attached to new house: 'I learned of … [the] bankruptcy after we moved in'

Buying a new home can be as exciting as it is nerve-wracking. So when one homeowner experienced a hang-up with what they thought were operational solar panels, they couldn't help but be a little frustrated.

"Orphaned by Sunnova bankruptcy," the Redditor titled their post, referring to the solar company Sunnova's bankruptcy filing in June 2025. In search of potential solutions, they turned to the r/solar community for help.

"I purchased a home over the summer with Sunnova solar panels, and bought the panels outright. Unfortunately, I learned of Sunnova's bankruptcy after we moved in," explained the original poster. "Since then, over the hot California summer, we were unable to use our solar panels. Now I'm questioning if that's truly the case."

Down in the comments section of the original post, a number of users shared their thoughts on the situation.

"Your first line of support should be the inverter manufacturer followed by the panel manufacturer. At a minimum, they should honor defect warranties," suggested one commenter.

"Call a local installer and ask them if they will help you get this system up and running," added another user.

"Alternatively, if there's no loans or anything involved, i.e. simple and clear ownership, any solar installer can help you," a third commenter wrote.

