Home cook shares incredibly simple hack to take care of tricky kitchen task: 'Works on clothes too'

Keeping your kitchenware clean and sanitary doesn't have to be a hassle, as demonstrated by a user on TikTok who recently shared a sustainable and easy way to restore even the most deeply stained dishes.

Lisa Aprilia (@nenglisaindo) shared a video showcasing a simple trick for keeping kitchenware clean from turmeric stains, though it may also work with other types of stains.

The video showcases her simply putting her stained blender under the sun and letting it sit until the stains naturally fade away. As unbelievable as it may sound, sunlight can be effective in removing a variety of stains.

This is because the ultraviolet rays of the sun naturally break down the chemical bonds holding together stain molecules from food, beverages, and grease over time through prolonged exposure, creating a bleaching effect.

"True, works on clothes too," one user said.

It is worth noting that this method is most effective on lighter or clear-colored materials and fabrics and is not universally applicable.

There are plenty of other easy hacks to keep your kitchen wares or other household products clean without having to spend money on harsh or expensive cleaning agents, such as making your own using stuff you would otherwise throw away and even using the acidity of lemons or other citrus to fight tough stains.

Using natural cleaning methods or agents over corrosive cleaning products that pollute the environment is not only more sustainable in the long term, but also more cost-effective.

You can save money by utilizing products you already have and repurposing them instead of discarding them while also avoiding the use of chemicals on your precious surfaces or household items.

The comments included a mix of those impressed by the effectiveness of the hack and those who questioned what else it could be helpful for.

"Will it work for a wooden spatula? Got my newly bought spatula stained with turmeric after cooking curry," one user asked. The original poster replied with a yes because the yellow stains of the turmeric will get oxidized by the sun's rays.

