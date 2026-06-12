Brothers that save sunflower seeds every year now look up at 16-feet stalks towering over family farm

A farmer recently gained attention online after sharing how he and his brothers save and plant sunflower seeds every year.

What happened?

The post, originally shared on the r/gardening Reddit forum, shows photos of an expansive garden full of towering sunflowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Every year my brothers and I grow sunflowers around our outdoor kitchen on the farm. We save the seeds year after year, and the plot keeps getting bigger and bigger," the original poster said.

For close to five years, the brothers have kept the tradition going by collecting seeds from one season and planting them again the next, picking up more experience as they go. That long-running cycle has helped produce some striking plants, including one 16-foot-tall sunflower.

One commenter wrote, "Excellent effort and an amazing outcome. The bees look very happy!"

Why does it matter?

Saving seeds year after year can help home growers cut costs while gradually creating a patch better adapted to local conditions.

Sunflowers offer benefits beyond their visual appeal. Their blooms can support bees and other pollinators, which play an essential role in many gardens by helping plants produce fruits, vegetables, and seeds.

The grower noted that some of the harvest regularly goes to animals instead. In their words, "I always pay about a 20-30% bird-and-critter tax. Always over-planting."

What can I do?

If you're interested in following in this farmer's footsteps, a simple approach works: plant sunflowers, save mature seeds from the healthiest plants, and replant them the following season. Over time, that practice can turn a modest planting into a larger yearly tradition.

Commenters under the post chimed in with their thoughts.

"This makes me happy," one user wrote. "Looks lovely!"

"Love sunflowers!" another said. "They really are magical!"

"Absolutely enviably gorgeous!" another commented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.