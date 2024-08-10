Expert gardener shares 1-step hack to ensure your garden stays healthy at the end of your growing season: 'Never thought about this'

This easy hack can save you a bundle on future gardening costs.

If you're tempted to let your garden beds sit empty during the hot months, think again.

Leaving soil bare can actually harm your garden's ecosystem and cost you more in the long run. But don't worry — there's an easy fix that'll keep your soil healthy and thriving.

The scoop

Gardening influencer Ashley Judd (@growing.in.the.garden) took to Instagram to share a simple way to maintain your soil's health during the summer: Cover it with a thick layer of mulch.

"Garden soil is full of life we can't see — fungi, bacteria, protozoa, nematodes, earthworms, and more!" Judd explains.

"Leaving it bare over the summer will kill all the good things happening in the soil. It will dry out, heat up, and become compacted."

Her solution? Add a three- to five-inch layer of mulch to your garden beds and water just enough to keep the soil from drying out completely.

How it's working

By maintaining a healthy soil ecosystem, you'll need less fertilizer and fewer soil amendments when it's time to plant again. Plus, you'll be setting yourself up for a more bountiful harvest next season.

Gardening isn't just good for your wallet — it's great for your health, too. Growing your own produce can lead to better nutrition, increased physical activity, and improved mental well-being.

And let's not forget the environmental perks. Home gardens reduce the need for store-bought produce, cutting down on transportation pollution and packaging waste.

What people are saying

Judd's followers loved this simple yet effective tip.

One user commented, "Never thought about this! I usually do just 'let it dry out & die.'"

Others chimed in with "Great idea" and "Great advice."

Another user suggested an alternative hack that will protect your soil in the same way: "Or water it well and cover with plastic."

However you want to protect your soil, it's important to give your garden some summer love. It'll keep your green space thriving, save money, and do a little something good for the planet.

