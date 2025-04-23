  • Home Home

Gardener captures enchanting video of unexpected visitor's arrival: 'Magical'

"How does it feel to be Snow White?"

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

When you turn your yard into a haven for native plants and animals, you might be surprised by what lovely creatures pay you a visit. 

In a TikTok video, gardener PeaceintheFlowers (@peaceintheflowers) shared a beautiful hummingbird encounter they experienced while watering their plants. 

@peaceintheflowers I was watering some plants when this hummingbird decided I should give it a bath. I overwatered my poor plants in the back because I was scared to move and accidently hurt the hummingbird 😬#gardentok #plants #gardentiktok #beginnergardener #nature #socalgardening #flowers #backyardgardening #birdbath #backyardgarden #peace #gardening #desertgardening #pollinators #wildlife #hummingbird ♬ sonido original - 𝔛𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔫𝔞 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔴𝔫 🕸️🤎

"I was watering some plants when this hummingbird decided I should give it a bath," the original poster explained in the video's caption. 

The Southern California-based gardener was so enchanted by the hummingbird bathing in the garden hose water that they feared overwatering their poor plants or accidentally harming the bird.

Hummingbirds are a wonderful addition to your yard because they are vital pollinators

These tiny birds help transfer pollen and fertilize plants as they move from one flower to the next. This process is essential for flowering plants to reproduce and thrive in a diverse garden environment. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It's also simply fascinating to observe hummingbirds as they rapidly flutter their wings, enticing you to spend more time outside in your garden. Every small step you take to rewild your yard and grow native plants is a step in the right direction to establishing a healthier, more resilient outdoor space in your neighborhood. 

Some gardeners have been successful in attracting pollinators to their yards by growing broccoli plants and native species. Meanwhile, gardeners often install hummingbird feeders to attract these stunning birds. 

However, the type of solution you put into these feeders is important to avoid harming the birds unintentionally. Another TikToker has recommended mixing four parts of boiling water with one part white sugar to make your own hummingbird feeder liquid rather than buying commercial products. 

TikTokers were delighted by the gardener's hummingbird video and shared their feedback in the comments. 

"How does it feel to be Snow White?" one TikTok user asked. 

"Awwww, I love hummingbirds so much," another TikToker shared. "They are magical." 

Someone else commented, "I just love nature and Mother Earth."

x