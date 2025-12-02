Woman demonstrates simple trick to get rid of stubborn kitchen stains: 'I was looking for this'

This home hack removes stubborn counter stains in only 15 minutes or less.

TikToker Mina (@mums_great_life) let her followers in on a little secret to getting tough grime off of kitchen countertops.

The scoop

She showed a turmeric stain on her otherwise clean counter and how scrubbing at it had no effect.

However, her solution was both simple and incredibly effective.

Taking a teaspoon of baking soda and "a few drops of dish soap," she mixed them together into a thick, frosting-textured paste. Then, she spread the mixture across the stain and left it to sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

Impressively, when she came back to wipe it off, the big, yellow blob was completely gone.

How it's helping

This cleaning tip saves homeowners time spent on scratching, scrubbing, and scraping at their counters, when, really, the stain has seeped into the material itself.

By using the baking soda and dish soap mixture, the stain is drawn out of the countertop and into the concoction to be wiped up and easily discarded.

On top of this, Mina's method removes the urge to use harsh cleaners and chemicals to fight stains.

Instead of strong bleach or intense sprays, the simple mix is gentle on both the nose and the counter. No more breathing in unhealthy chemical fumes, and no damage to the countertop in the process.

Baking soda itself is a fantastic natural cleaning agent that can be utilized in many stain-filled situations.

From stubborn grass or food marks on clothing, to wine spills on the carpet, to gunked-up kitchen appliances, baking soda's mild abrasion and deodorizing absorption make it a regular go-to for homeowners.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to see such an easy, achievable hack to save time and energy during kitchen cleaning.

One happily exclaimed, "I was looking for this! Amazing, thank you for sharing."

Another added that they "used this method to get car grease out of the concrete," adding that it "worked like a charm."

One commenter even joked that the hack had just "saved [their] marriage."

