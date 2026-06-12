Gardener shares simple pruning hack to produce juicier strawberries

Growing your own strawberries can be a fun, money-saving treat, but a successful harvest often comes down to a few key gardening tips.

That's why expert gardener Kevin Espiritu (@EpicGardening) explained on TikTok how removing flowers and runners early can help strawberry plants produce juicier berries later on.

What's happening?

In a recent TikTok, Espiritu explained that early strawberry care is about building a strong plant before focusing on its fruit. He emphasized that healthy leaf growth is essential. Healthy leaves allow the plant to capture sunlight through photosynthesis and store the energy needed for berry production.

@epicgardening GROWING JUICY STRAWBERRIES - The biggest mistake is letting strawberries fruit too early. Leaves are the engine of the plant, capturing sunlight and turning it into energy for flowers and berries. If it flowers before building enough foliage, yields stay small. I remove early flowers so the plant strengthens first. I also remove runners so energy stays focused on fewer, bigger, sweeter, juicier strawberries later in the season. ♬ original sound - Epic Gardening

He recommended removing early blossoms before the plant has developed enough foliage. Allowing it to fruit too soon can weaken overall growth and reduce future yields.

Espiritu also addressed runners, which are the long stems strawberry plants send out to produce new plants. He suggested removing them since they can divert energy away from fruit development as well.

Why is this important?

A productive patch of fruit can help lower grocery bills, especially during peak berry season. And it can provide fruit that often tastes fresher and sweeter than store-bought options.

Gardening also comes with mental and physical health benefits. Spending time outdoors, moving your body, and tending plants can reduce stress while creating a sense of accomplishment. That can be especially true when that work ends with something you can actually eat.

What can I do?

If your goal is a better strawberry harvest this season, it's important to take Espiritu's advice. Clip the necessary runners and flowers to ensure it is diverting most of its energy towards fruiting.

If you're interested in expanding your patch, however, it may be a good idea to keep a few shoots intact.

Even if your efforts aren't fruitful at first, growing your own food still has a lot of benefits. And strawberries aren't the only food you have to grow either. Several veggies can be pretty easy to grow with a little patience and care.

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